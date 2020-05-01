Gigi Hadid confirms she is expecting first child with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid confirms she is expecting first child with Zayn MalikPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 15:36 IST
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has confirmed that she and her singer boyfriend, Zayn Malik, are set to welcome their first child together. Gigi made the revelation during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show. Fallon welcomed the runway star by congratulating her "on expecting a baby." "Thank you so much. Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support,” Gigi said. She added that her pregnancy is a "nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and to really experience it day by day." The 25-year-old model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, also spoke about the pregnancy in an interview with Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard.
"I'm excited to become a Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed," she said. Gigi and Zayn, 27, rekindled their romance in February and have been spending time together during the coronavirus pandemic. The duo first started dating in 2015, but parted ways in 2018. They came back together in January 2019, but there were reports of their split. In February this year it was confirmed by the model that she back with the former One Direction singer.
