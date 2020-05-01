Left Menu
Rishi kept alive bond of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor: Saira Banu

Veteran actor Saira Banu on Friday recalled her last meeting with late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor who passed away yesterday after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:04 IST
Senior actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu (File). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Saira Banu on Friday recalled her last meeting with late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor who passed away yesterday after a two-year-long battle with cancer. A remembrance message from Saira Banu about Rishi Kapoor was posted on her husband and senior actor Dilip Kumar's Twitter.

In the tweet, Banu is seen remembering how Rishi Kapoor kept the bond between Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar alive. "Met loving #RishiKapoor hale and hearty recently. He always made it a point to affectionately come personally in our old traditional ways to give any invitation to family functions. Rishi always kept in touch n kept alive the bond of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. RIP" SairaBanuKhan" the tweet read.

Rishi Kapoor's father and legendary actor Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kapoor enjoyed close friendly relations. The stalwart passed away peacefully on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement.

In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)

