Anupam Kher calls for celebration of lives of Irrfan, Rishi through video tribute

Through his regular Twitter video talk session with himself 'When Bittu Meets Anupam', veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday paid tribute to the two remarkable actors - Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor- who passed away earlier this week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:45 IST
Anupam Kher calls for celebration of lives of Irrfan, Rishi through video tribute
Late Bollywood actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor (Image Source : Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Through his regular Twitter video talk session with himself 'When Bittu Meets Anupam', veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday paid tribute to the two remarkable actors - Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor- who passed away earlier this week. In the video, the 65-year-old actor is seen in dual role, portraying himself as well as the character 'Bittu'.

Both Bittu and Kher are seen having a deep conversation about life, death, and the two departed souls. As the video begins Bittu is seen consoling heartbroken Anupam who seems nostalgic as he remembers the moments he spent with Rishi Kapoor. Besides that, Kher is also seen admiring Irrfan Khan's work as a brilliant actor.

As the video approaches towards the end, Bittu is seen enlightening Anupam with the thought that the lives of great personalities like Irrfan and Rishi are meant to be celebrated and not to be mourned. "Let's celebrate their lives and remind people what kind of contributions they have made in our lives," said Kher in the video.

The tribute ends with the two taking a moment of silence to remember the two actors whose demise left a void in the Indian cinema industry. "Sometimes it is only the Celebration of Life that may replace the Sadness of Life." Here is how #Bittu & #Anupam would like to remember dear friends #Irrfan & #ChintuJi," Kher tweeted along with the video.

The two actors who have been battling cancer since 2018 passed away within a span of 24 hours. Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday morning while Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning. (ANI)

