Sam Rockwell, Ben Schwartz teaming up for untitled Searchlight comedy

Sam Rockwell, Ben Schwartz teaming up for untitled Searchlight comedyPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-05-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 14:12 IST
Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell will reunite with "Sonic the Hedgehog" star Ben Schwartz for Searchlight Pictures' new comedy film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schwartz will write the screenplay for the film based on his pitch.
The two actors, who previously worked together in the 2018 indie movie "Blue Iguana" , will also serve as executive producers on the project. The plot details have been kept under wraps. Schwartz most recently wrote, starred in, and produced a Netflix improv comedy special with "Silicon Valley" star Thomas Middleditch. He will next be seen in the workplace comedy series, "Space Force" alongside Steve Carell.
Rockwell starred in two features in 2019 Taika Waititi's "Jojo Rabbit and "Richard Jewell" , directed by veteran filmmaker Clint Eastwood.
