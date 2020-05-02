Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment pledges to contribute to Mumbai Police Foundation
Actor, director Farhan Akhtar on Saturday announced that his film company Excel Entertainment has pledged to help police personnel in the fight against COVID-19 by contribution to the Mumbai Police Foundation.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 16:31 IST
Actor, director Farhan Akhtar on Saturday announced that his film company Excel Entertainment has pledged to help police personnel in the fight against COVID-19 by contribution to the Mumbai Police Foundation. The 'Rock On' actor took to Twitter to make an announcement in this regard and also urged others to contribute by sharing details of the foundation.
"Saluting the courage of those who stay on guard - always! We can't match their level of selflessness, but we can surely have their backs. We at Excel have pledged to contribute towards safeguarding our Mumbai Police Heroes. What about you? #MumbaiPoliceFoundation," Akhtar tweeted. The film production company Excel Entertainment is co-owned by Akhtar and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani.
Earlier this week, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had also donated a sum of Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation.(ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Farhan Akhtar
- Excel Entertainment
- COVID
- Ritesh Sidhwani
- Akshay Kumar
- Rock On
- Excel
ALSO READ
Children below 11 years testing COVID-19 positive is new trend : AP health official
COVID-19: IMF approves nearly $1.4 billion to Pakistan to meet balance of payment crisis
COVID-19 : 60 people discharged from quarantine center in Andhra's Krishna district
COVID pandemic: US-based Sikh body says it fed over million people
UK extends COVID-19 lockdown measures for another 3 weeks