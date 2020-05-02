Broadway actor Nick Cordero taken off ventilator, as he recovers

Broadway star Nick Cordero was taken off the ventilator on Friday. Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots shared the new update on her Instagram.

She has been updating all the fans of the Broadway star about his health condition. "We have been trying to do this for Nick for so many weeks now and it just kept getting stalled and pushed back because of his health and now he was finally healthy enough today to get the trach and the ventilator is out," E! online quoted Kloots as saying.

"This is just amazing news because we really needed this to happen to get him off that ventilator. I think he will be feeling better, even subconsciously feeling better," she added. Earlier last week, Nick's wife shared that the 41-year-old actor had his right leg amputated due to complications caused by coronavirus.

The 'Mob Town' star entered intensive care last month, and tested negative for coronavirus several times, but Kloots said that doctors are convinced that's the root of his problems. (ANI)