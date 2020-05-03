Donald Glover, Billy Eichner, Idina Menzel part of second 'Disney Family Singalong'

Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and Idina Menzel are among the Hollywood stars who will be joining the second edition of "Disney Family Singalong" . The second one-hour television special, titled "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II", will take place on May 10.

It will also see participation by Chloe x Halle, Halsey, Josh Gad, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Rebel Wilson, and Shakira. Broadway stars like Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland will also be making appearances.

The special will feature "all-new star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic," Disney-owned ABC said in a statement. "The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies," the statement added.

The special will also raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the US who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. The first special took place on April 16 and featured the likes of Beyonce, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.