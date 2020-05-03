Kesha cancels tour due to coronavirus

Singer Kesha has canceled her 2020 High Road tour due to coronavirus pandemic. The 33-year-old artiste said she decided to cancel the tour due to health and safety concerns. "I'm so sad to announce that I am unable to move forward with rescheduling my 2020 High Road Tour due to health and safety concerns. This is heartbreaking, but the safety of my fans & crew is my number 1 priority. Because of the current situation, doing this tour in 2020 is no longer feasible. "But that doesn't mean we can't celebrate and express ourselves together in spirit and online. I will do my best to bring you all as much art and music as I can, as we get through this all together," Kesha wrote on Instagram.

The tour, in support of her latest album 'High Road', was originally set to begin in Texas on April 23. The singer said that the refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

"I truly can't wait to get back on the road again and play songs from High Road for you. Thank you for being here, and for your understanding. Please stay tuned for more info about new tour dates in 2021," she added.