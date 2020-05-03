Wish you were with me today: Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis

Wish you were with me today: Sanjay Dutt remembers mother NargisPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 17:12 IST
Actor Sanjay Dutt on Sunday paid homage to his mother, legendary actor Nargis, on her death anniversary and said even though it has been close to four decades, he still misses her. Nargis passed away on May 3, 1981, three days before Sanjay’s debut film “Rocky” hit the theatres. "It's been 39 years since you left us but I know you're always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today and everyday. Love you and miss you everyday Mom," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photograph of him with his mother. The post saw many from the industry paying tributes to the cinema icon, including Sanjay’s friends actors Suneil Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter, Trishala, who wrote, "I love you dad." Sanjay will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Shamshera" and the second installment of "KGF".
