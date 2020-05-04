Left Menu
American actor John Krasinski surprised graduates from the class of 2020 with the opportunity to ask questions of Steven Spielberg, Jon Stewart, Oprah Winfrey and Malala Yousafzai during the latest episode of 'Some Good News'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 12:38 IST
Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg surprise graduates on John Krasinski's 'Some Good News'
A still from 'Some Good News' (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

American actor John Krasinski surprised graduates from the class of 2020 with the opportunity to ask questions of Steven Spielberg, Jon Stewart, Oprah Winfrey and Malala Yousafzai during the latest episode of 'Some Good News'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 40-year-old actor first had a chat with several graduating students via a Zoom call and also allowed several to give their graduation "speech."

Surprising the four of them by allowing them to ask questions of the four famous faces. They ranged from "How do you still follow your dreams when it feels like the world isn't so supportive of them?" to, simply, "Now what?" The 'A Quiet Place' star, during the episode, continued to spotlight stories from around the world of people doing good deeds for one another. He also employed actor Samuel L. Jackson for dramatically re-enacting one such activity for which there was no video. Also, Ryan Reynolds gave a weather update.

Krasinski opened the show by reading humorous tweets from multiple viewers who noticed that he spins the globe in the wrong direction at the top of each episode. (ANI)

