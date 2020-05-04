Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to Handwara martyrs with self-written poem
Multi-talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday penned down a poem to pay a heartfelt tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in a terrorist encounter in North Kashmir's Handwara yesterday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 13:56 IST
Multi-talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday penned down a poem to pay a heartfelt tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in a terrorist encounter in North Kashmir's Handwara yesterday. The 'Article 15' actor took to Twitter to share the poem that he dedicated to all security personnel of the country.
"Desh ka har Jawaan bahut khaas hai, hai ladta jab tak shwash hai. Parviaaro ke sukho ka kaaravaas hai, shaheedo ki maaon ka anant upvaas hai," his poem read. "Unke bachcho ko kehte suna hai, Papa abhi bhi humaare paas hain! -Ayushmann," Khurrana tweeted along with the hashtags of #JaiHind #JaiJawan and #Handwara.
Five security force personnel, including a Colonel and a Major and a police officer, were killed in the gunbattle with terrorists in Handwara in north Kashmir, Indian Army said on Sunday. Two terrorists were neutralised in the encounter, which ensued between terrorists and security forces at Chanjmullah area of Handwara. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Handwara
- Ayushmann Khurrana
- Article
- Kashmir
- Indian Army
- Colonel
ALSO READ
Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten: PM Narendra Modi condoles death of security men in Handwara encounter
Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia, job for kin of Army Colonel killed in Handwara encounter
J&K: Cong shocked over killing of security personnel in Handwara, demands 'effective action'
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, govt job for kin of soldier killed in Handwara encounter
Top LeT commander Haider killed in Handwara encounter