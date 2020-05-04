Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to Handwara martyrs with self-written poem

Multi-talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday penned down a poem to pay a heartfelt tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in a terrorist encounter in North Kashmir's Handwara yesterday. The 'Article 15' actor took to Twitter to share the poem that he dedicated to all security personnel of the country.

"Desh ka har Jawaan bahut khaas hai, hai ladta jab tak shwash hai. Parviaaro ke sukho ka kaaravaas hai, shaheedo ki maaon ka anant upvaas hai," his poem read. "Unke bachcho ko kehte suna hai, Papa abhi bhi humaare paas hain! -Ayushmann," Khurrana tweeted along with the hashtags of #JaiHind #JaiJawan and #Handwara.

Five security force personnel, including a Colonel and a Major and a police officer, were killed in the gunbattle with terrorists in Handwara in north Kashmir, Indian Army said on Sunday. Two terrorists were neutralised in the encounter, which ensued between terrorists and security forces at Chanjmullah area of Handwara. (ANI)