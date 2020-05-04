Left Menu
Development News Edition

Star-studded digital concert 'I for India' raises over Rs 52 crore for COVID-19 relief

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:25 IST
Star-studded digital concert 'I for India' raises over Rs 52 crore for COVID-19 relief

The home-to-home digital concert "I for India", held to raise funds for the frontliners working round-the-clock to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country, has raised an amount of over Rs 52 crore donations for relief. Facebook collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood names like Mick Jagger, Will Smith and Sophie Turner for the fundraiser concert on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday shared an image according to which the concert had become world's biggest live fundraiser on Facebook by raising Rs 4.3 crore online (and counting) with donations from corporate and philanthropists amounting to Rs 47.77 crore, and counting. "From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. #IForIndia started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let's continue to build a safe, healthy & strong India. I For India. Please donate," he wrote.

All the proceeds from the fundraiser concert will go to the India COVID Response Fund, managed by GiveIndia, to support on-ground relief. The concert also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Diljit Dosanjh, Dulquer Salmaan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mindy Kaling, Jack Black, among others.

Besides singing and poetry reading, the celebrities addressed plight of migrant workers, daily wage earners, hunger in times of COVID-19, child abuse and domestic violence, both of which have been on a rise since the lockdown began in India from March 25. They also encouraged the audience to treat stray animals affectionately and develop eco-friendly habits going forward.

The music fraternity saw the presence of Bryan Adams, AR Rahman, Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Jay Sean, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Jonas Brothers, Amaan Ali, Ayaan Ali, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Badshah, Rekha Bhardwaj and others. Filmmakers such Farah Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj, and personalities from the field of sports such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Saina Mirza also took part in the event.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Railways subsidising 85 pc fare, only some oppn-ruled states made migrants pay: BJP

Rebutting the Congress criticism, the BJP said on Monday that some opposition-ruled states had made migrants pay their train fare to travel to their native places even though the railways had subsidised 85 per cent of the ticket cost, leavi...

Hyundai to begin preparations to re-start production on May 6

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it will begin preparations to resume operations at its Chennai plant later this weekThe company plans to re-start its preparatory operations in the Irungattukkottai-based factory on May 6 while adhering to...

38 cases registered, 312 arrested for violating lockdown in Uttarakhand

A total of 38 cases were registered in the state on Monday for violating the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown, in which 312 accused have been arrested.So far, a total of 2,541 cases have been registered in the state and 13,108 accuse...

Rajasthan govt starts free medical tele-consultation service

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday launched a web portal for health tele-consultancy services to help people get advice during the COVID-19-induced lockdown He said though medical facilities are being provided in all health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020