Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic from ‘Tiger King’ in new scripted series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-05-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 10:12 IST
Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic from ‘Tiger King’ in new scripted series
Nicolas Cage (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is set to essay the role of Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix's hit documentary-series"Tiger King", in a new scripted show. The eight-episode series is based on Leif Reigstad's June 2019 Texas Monthly article, "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild," reported Variety

CBS Television, which is producing the series along with Imagine Television, bought the rights to the article in 2019

Dan Lagana, best known for his work on mockumentary series "American Vandal", is attached as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the project. "The story focuses on around Joe Schreibvogel, aka Joe Exotic, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion's den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation," the synopsis read. The project marks the first regular television role of Cage's career. The actor will also serve as an executive producer.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, no new deaths

Thailand on Tuesday reported one new coronavirus case and no new deaths, the lowest number of new infections since March 9. The new case is a 45-year-old Thai man from the southern province of Narathiwat, authorities said.The number of new ...

Cricket-Warne suggests weighted ball to solve shining dilemma

Australian spin great Shane Warne has suggested using weighted balls to help pace bowlers generate swing without risking health when cricket resumes after the coronavirus shutdown. The traditional way of shining the ball by rubbing it with ...

Australia, New Zealand start work on plan for travel between them

Australia and New Zealand have agreed to begin work on allowing travel between both countries and this arrangement could be eventually extended to other Pacific island nations, the countries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.Such an arra...

Trump nominates Indian-American Manisha Singh as OECD envoy

US President Donald Trump has nominated senior Indian-American diplomat Manisha Singh as his envoy to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development OECD. Currently Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020