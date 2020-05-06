Cate Blanchett in talks for 'Borderlands' film adaptation

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett is in negotiations to star in the film adaptation of popular video game "Borderlands". The project has been set up at Lionsgate with Eli Roth of "Death Wish" fame on board as the director, according to Variety.

The 2009 action role-playing first-person shooter game is about a group of four "Vault Hunters", who travel to the distant planet Pandora to hunt down an alien vault, rumoured to contain advanced alien technology. They find themselves battling the local wildlife and bandit population, but ultimately attempting to stop the head of a private corporation army from reaching the vault first.

If the deal goes through, Blanchett, 50, will essay the role of Lilith, one of the main protagonists in the game series who is part of the Siren class, a group of women with incredible powers. The project will be produced by Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing the project through their Arad Productions. Erik Feig will produce for Picturestart.

Blanchett currently stars in FX miniseries "Mrs. America", which marks her first cable TV gig. She will next feature in filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's much-anticipated "Nightmare Alley" remake opposite Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara..