Parineeti's virtual coffee date will feed 4000 family members of daily wage earners

Actor Parineeti Chopra has stepped forward to do more amid the COVID-19 crisis. She has decided to go on a virtual coffee date with people to raise funds that will feed 4000 family members of 1000 daily wage earners of our country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 11:41 IST
Parineeti Chopra (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Parineeti Chopra has stepped forward to do more amid the COVID-19 crisis. She has decided to go on a virtual coffee date with people to raise funds that will feed 4000 family members of 1000 daily wage earners of our country. Chopra has come on board to help raise funds for GiveIndia's Mission: Ration Kit that aims at delivering food to those most affected by the crisis.

The 'Ishaqzaade' star's campaign will see ration kits containing dal, rice, atta, salt, masala, tea, sugar, oil, etc, to sustain a family of 4 people, be distributed to families in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar and Tamil Nadu. The 'Namaste England' star, who is doing this in association with Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula's breakthrough charity initiative Fankind, said, "There are millions of unemployed daily wage earners who are struggling to make two ends meet today due to the coronavirus crisis in our country. During the COVID-19 national lockdown, they are unable to earn and that is putting them at high risk! Fankind, GiveIndia and I have come together to try and help them and their families by providing them with ration kits."

One needs to log on to fankind.org/Parineeti and donate to be eligible for the virtual date which will aid GiveIndia reach out to the ones who need immediate help. The contest will be open for donation for a week, starting 6th May. The 'Kesari' star further said, "No one should go to sleep hungry, so let's do our bit to make a difference and take care of our fellow brothers and sisters of India. This fundraiser is uniquely crafted for me to meet you virtually and have a cup of coffee! This is how I will be saying thank you to 5 lucky winners through a video chat. I am looking forward to chatting with you and getting to know more about you over a piping cup of coffee. Let's join hands and donate for those who are in need." (ANI)

