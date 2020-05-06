Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vir Das thanks Delhi HC for declining to grant interim stay on his Netflix series 'Hasmukh' 

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 12:37 IST
Vir Das thanks Delhi HC for declining to grant interim stay on his Netflix series 'Hasmukh' 
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Actor-comedian Vir Das on Wednesday thanked the Delhi High Court for refusing to grant an interim stay on airing his Netflix show "Hasmukh" and dismissing a plea claiming that series maligned the reputation of lawyers. On Tuesday, the Delhi HC said granting a stay order would interfere with the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

Das shared a statement on Twitter, saying that there as many as 10 "legal notices, groups organising to down-rate" the show and a suit alleging damage to the reputation of lawyers. "Fair game. As artists we are taught to accept feedback humbly, and I do so knowing that my work always has, and will polarise people. But if we can accept that these actions go a little beyond feedback, I hope I've earned the right to respectfully respond," the 40-year-old actor said. "I have spent a decade of my life trying to make this country laugh. I certainly haven't always succeeded, but I have heard enough laughter and seen enough happy people to know that comedy, of all genres, does more good than harm. Offence is taken, not given. Humbly thank the High Court for their support," he added.

The actor also included the observations made by the court during the hearing in his statement. "'The very essence of democracy is that a creative artist is given the liberty to project the picture of the society in a manner he perceives. One of the prime forms of exposing the ills of the society is by portraying a satirical picture of the same.

"'Stand-up comedians perform that very purpose. In their portrayal they use satire and exaggerate the ills to an extent that it becomes a ridicule. In the humorous portrayal of the ills of the society the stand-up comedians use satire. - Delhi High Court.' Thank you. With respect, Vir," he added. The application for interim stay was moved by advocate Ashutosh Dubey in his main suit seeking a permanent injunction on airing of the show, especially episode four, saying it maligns the image and reputation of lawyers everywhere.

During the hearing, the court noted that the protagonist spoke the dialogues in question while performing as a stand-up comedian and the comments were based on his experience with a dishonest lawyer. The main petition seeking permanent injunction on airing of the show is pending and listed for hearing in July. "Hasmukh" features Das in the titular role of a young man from Saharanpur, who has to kill people off stage to perform better on stage. The series premiered on Netflix on April 17.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: Shahrukh Pathan moves fresh bail plea in Delhi court

Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at police personnel on February 24 during violence in northeast Delhi, moved a fresh bail plea in the matter in a Karkardooma court on Wednesday. The hearing in the matter is scheduled to b...

UK faces bumpy ride on inflation as COVID hits price data

Britain will likely offer some volatile inflation readings in the months ahead because the coronavirus shutdown has prevented statisticians from getting any prices on a wide range items including pints of draft beer, haircuts and holidaysTh...

No data of stranded migrant labourers with Labour Commissioner's office: Labour min to RTI activist

The office of Chief Labour Commissioner, which had ordered a count of stranded migrant labourers in the country last month, does not have any data on it, the Union Labour Ministry told an RTI activist. Applicant Venkatesh Nayak from Comm...

Delhi airport handled over 1,300 evacuation, cargo flights from Mar 25 to May 4

The Delhi airport has handled over 300 evacuation flights for approximately 30,000 passengers and around 1,000 cargo flights from the beginning of the coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 25 to May 4, its operator DIAL said on Wednesday. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020