Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sufficient precautions were taken: Amitabh Bachchan on shooting videos for KBC, authorities

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:54 IST
Sufficient precautions were taken: Amitabh Bachchan on shooting videos for KBC, authorities

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said he shot for "social messaging" videos as well as promos for his show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" after ensuring that necessary precautions were in place. In a post on his official blog, the 77-year-old veteran said all the video clips were shot in just one day.

"So yes I worked. Got a problem with that, keep it to yourself then. Damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition. Sufficient precaution, as much that could be taken, was taken. "And what had been scheduled for two days, was completed in one day. Starting 6 pm, ending a short while now," Bachchan wrote. The actor said the "social messaging" video from authorities were made to acknowledge the healthcare workers, whom he referred to as "angels in white", leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. "Giving credence to them that deliver, them that work assiduously so you and I can sleep in peace. Personal gratifications to the many that ask. "And then the 'KBC' pile of several. In all about 10 to 12 videos and then hours of audio recordings also for the same," he added.

The twelfth season of the popular game show, hosted by Bachchan, has made its selection process completely digital amid the coronavirus pandemic.  He also addressed the speculations as to how the team will conduct the show in the times of coronavirus pandemic. "There have been no definite answers for that. But the authority hopes well and long, so," the actor added.

For the season's registration promo, Bachchan had shot the video from his home, remotely directed by "Dangal" helmer Nitesh Tiwari..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: FSSAI launches online training programme for food businesses

Food regulator FSSAI on Wednesday said it has started an online training program for food business operators FBOs to help them maintain safety and hygiene across the food supply chain given the coronavirus outbreak. COVID-19 is posing a ser...

1 more tests COVID-19 positive in HP, total cases rise to 44

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district on Wednesday, taking the number of cases to 44 in the state, officials said. The patient is a resident of Jamanabad in Kangra district, Superintendent of Poli...

Doping-Russia to resume testing despite coronavirus outbreak

Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA said on Wednesday it would progressively resume testing later this month hiatusafter having imposed a hiatus in response to government measures aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus. Speaking a...

EU forecasts 'recession of historic proportions' this year

The European Union predicted Wednesday a recession of historic proportions this year due to the impact of the coronavirus with a drop in output of more than 7 percent, as it released its first official forecast of the damage the pandemic is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020