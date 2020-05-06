COVID-19: Antonio Bolivar, best known for 'Embrace of the Serpent', dies aged 72

COVID-19: Antonio Bolivar, best known for 'Embrace of the Serpent', dies aged 72PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:27 IST
Actor Antonio Bolivar, who starred in Oscar-nominated feature "Embrace of the Serpent" , has died of coronavirus. He was 72. According to a report in The City Paper Bogota, Bolivar was admitted to a hospital in Leticia, Colombia, last week with COVID-19 symptoms and passed away on May 1.
He is survived by his wife Celina and son Pedro. The actor played the shaman Karamakate in "Embrace of the Serpent" , directed by Ciro Guerra.
The film premiered in Cannes Director's Fortnight in 2015 and went on to become the first Colombian film ever to receive a nomination for a best foreign film Academy Award and also reach the final five. Bolivar was a member of the Huitoto indigenous people in southeastern Colombia and northern Peru, and was one of the last of his tribe. He was also a translator of indigenous languages, including Tikuna and Cubeo, which are spoken among the inhabitants of the Orinoco and Amazon region. Bolivar recently starred Netflix 2019 miniseries "Green Frontier" , which was also directed by Guerra.
