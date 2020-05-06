Cinema will transform, OTT platforms to blow up bigger than ever: Amyra Dastur on post COVID-19

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:18 IST
Actor Amyra Dastur believes cinema is going to be transformed in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic with the digital space opening up in a big way. Amyra said the lockdown, which has led to the closing of cinemas and a postponement of shoots, also resulted in some of her projects getting pushed. "I’m excited to see how cinema is going to transform and how the OTT platform is going to blow up bigger than ever. Luckily I’m not a newcomer so getting work isn’t a concern. It is about quality and I believe only quality and not a last name will prevail.  "Theatres will need a good six-eight months to have full houses again and in that time viewership on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Alt Balaji, Voot among others will grow... Finally, content is going to overshadow the box office, so it’s an exciting time at the moment," the actor told PTI.

Before the lockdown was announced in March, the actor had T-Series’ murder mystery "Koi Jaane Na" co-starring Kunal Kapoor up for release in June, but that stands pushed. "We wrapped up shoot in the second week of February but that’s been postponed due to the lockdown and our inability to get out and promote, as well as the fact that the industry doesn’t know when the theatres are going to be able to open up to the public," Amyra said.

She was also shooting for Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production, "Dongri To Dubai" , a web series adapted from author Hussain Zaidi’s book of the same name and Tamil film "Bagheera" with Prabhudeva, all of which came to a halt. Her other project, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's Amazon Prime Original "Tandav" is currently on the editing stage.

The actor said she was supposed to fly to Chennai for a shoot on March 23, but it got postponed as the makers wanted to see what Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement would be a day later. "I’m glad it was postponed because I would have been in lockdown alone in Chennai. But it’s ok because these are the two projects I’ll go back to shooting for as soon as the lockdown is lifted." The actor, who has featured in films like "Judgemental Hai Kya" and "Rajma Chawal", said once the lockdown is lifted, all her projects will resume on a priority basis.

"It’ll be hectic because everyone wants the same dates but we’ve managed to prioritise each project according to the new deadlines. I was all set to shoot for a new film and was going to announce it in April so that’s been postponed as well but not halted," she added..

