Shailene Woodley wants to work in 'Star Wars' films

Shailene Woodley wants to work in 'Star Wars' filmsPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-05-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 09:29 IST
Actor Shailene Woodley says as a childhood fan of the "Star Wars" films, she would love to star in a lead role in the forthcoming movies of the cult sci-fi franchise. The "Big Little Lies" star revealed she would go by the name 'Leia' after series veteran Carrie Fisher's iconic character in her kindergarten days.
"I - as a child in kindergarten - refused to go by my name. People had to call me Leia... "If the opportunity to be a lead in a 'Star Wars' film came around, listen - I wouldn't say no," Woodley said in a "Conan At Home" episode.
The 28-year-old actor added it would also be "very cool to be an extra" in these films. Recently, "Jojo Rabbit" director Taika Waititi was tapped to helm and co-write a new "Star Wars" movie.
