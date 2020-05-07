Left Menu
Development News Edition

'She-Hulk' scripts ready, says writer

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-05-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 09:50 IST
'She-Hulk' scripts ready, says writer

"She-Hulk" writer Dana Schwartz has revealed that the scripting on the upcoming Disney Plus series is complete. The new show comes from showrunner Jessica Gao, who won an Emmy for penning "Pickle Rick" episode of animated series "Rick and Morty".

Schwartz shared the update on Twitter on May 5 suggesting that the project would now enter the next stage of pre-production.   "The 'She-Hulk' room ended so if you happen to be a showrunner looking for a writer who makes jokes and writes books and knows a lot of historical fun facts, hit me up!" she wrote. She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters was the last major character to be co-created by Stan Lee for Marvel Comics.

Walters is an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner (The Hulk). She got her power after an emergency blood transfusion from Banner, but contrary to him she was able to keep her intelligence and personality when she 'Hulked' out. The character first appeared in comics as a member of the Fantastic Four in the 1980s.

However, it is uncertain how the work on "She-Hulk" will move forward amid the coronavirus pandemic. Casting for the titular role has yet to be announced, but there have been rumours that "Avengers: Endgame" star Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the series.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

AP Gas leak: PM  convenes meeting of NDMA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority in the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam following a gas leak incident, the Prime Ministers Office saidThe meet has been convened at 11.0...

Gas leak: PM takes stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took stock of the situation in Andhra Pradeshs Visakhapatnam where a gas leak from a chemical plant has left six dead and prayed for peoples safety and well-being.The prime minister wrote on Twitter ...

Gas leak at LG Polymers plant in India kills nine, hundreds hospitalised

A chemical gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in southern India on Thursday killed at least 9 people, and emergency services rushed more than 300 to hospital and evacuated hundreds more from nearby areas, a police official in Andhra Pradesh s...

Equinor suspends 2020 output guidance amid global oil cutbacks

Equinor has suspended its 2020 oil and gas output guidance amid government-imposed curtailments and a glut of supply, and could take further action to scale back operations this year, the Norwegian energy firm said on Thursday.With operatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020