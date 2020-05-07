Meek Mill, Milan Harris welcome baby boy

Rapper Meek Mill and girlfriend, entrepreneur Milan Harris have become parents to their first child, a baby boy. The recording artiste, who turned 33 on Wednesday, announced that they welcomed the little one on his birthday.

"Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift," Mill wrote on Twitter. In another tweet, the "Going Bad" singer thanked fans for "all the birthday love".

According to People magazine, further details about the baby's birth have yet to be revealed. Harris, 31, announced her pregnancy last December. Mill already has two sons, Murad and Rihmeek from previous relationships.