'How I represent women on screen is very important!': Bhumi Pednekar

Speaking about the portrayal of women in her films, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday said that the way she represents women on screen through her roles is very important for her.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:37 IST
Actor Bhumi Pednekar (file). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking about the portrayal of women in her films, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday said that the way she represents women on screen through her roles is very important for her. "For me, how I represent women on screen is very important. Cinema has the power to influence people and I do feel that through our portrayal of women, we can push the messaging of equality, of independence," the 'Toilet' actor said.

"I have looked out for such characters and play them with all my heart of screen. I have been fortunate to have got these characters that have made a mark and stood out," she added. Speaking about the roles that she has been given in her career, the 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor thanked her filmmakers to choose her for the fiery roles.

"I thank my visionary filmmakers who chose to tell stories of these magnificent women to the people of my country. It has been an honour to be a part of their cinema and bring such courageous, fantastic, confident women on screen," she said. Pednekar said that through her films, she intends to make people realise how equality is yet to be achieved in society.

"My journey in cinema has just begun. I will continue to strive to find more such women whose stories I want to tell on screen. I feel when people see such women and their lives, their struggles, their pain, their dreams, their victories, there can be a shift in perspective," she said. "It might help us to further understand how far we are from achieving equality and how much women can contribute to making our country and our society stronger," she added.

Pednekar will be soon seen as a leading lady in the Akshay Kumar's 'Durgavati' and award-winning director Alankrita Srivastava's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.'(ANI)

