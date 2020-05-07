Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kevin Spacey says he can relate to people who lost jobs due to coronavirus

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:21 IST
Kevin Spacey says he can relate to people who lost jobs due to coronavirus

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey says he can relate to those who have lost work due to the coronavirus pandemic as he went through a sudden downfall in his career after a number sexual assault allegations surfaced against him during the #MeToo movement. The actor, who sometimes records videos to stay in touch with his viewers, spoke about the pandemic in a new video that he recorded from home for a German business conference.

Spacey has denied accusations by more than a dozen men, including actor Anthony Rapp, of sexual misconduct. Alluding to the change in his fortunes in 2017, the “House of Cards” actor said, “My world completely changed in the fall of 2017. My job, many of my relationships, my standing in my own industry were all gone in just a matter of hours.” Rapp was the first one to accuse the actor of making inappropriate sexual advances in 1986 when he was just 14, prompting Spacey to issue a statement where he said he had no memory of the incident but apologized for “what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior”. The 60-year-old actor also came out as a gay in the statement, which drew further criticism from people.

Spacey said he can relate to people affected by the coronavirus on what it feels like to see one’s world upended suddenly. “In this instance, I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop. And so while we may have found ourselves in similar situations albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still feel that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same.” “And so I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can’t go back to work, or that you might lose your job, and it’s a situation you have absolutely no control over,” he said. The actor said during a busy career, he was constantly looking at defining himself but when his work came to a grinding halt, he was confronted about existential questions about self.

“I was so busy defining myself by what I did or what I was trying to do that when it all stopped, I had no idea what to do next because all I ever knew was how to act. When my career came to a grinding, screeching halt when I was faced with the uncertainty that I might never be hired as an actor again, I had asked myself a question I’d never asked myself before, which is: If I can’t act, who am I?” Spacey said he hoped he could encourage people to “see an opportunity in all of this and turn it into a positive” and use the time to “find a new part” of themselves. “As bleak and horrible as things can be and look, as they did for me two years ago, and it might look for you right now, it will get better,” he said. “This is a process that has allowed me to ask other questions I never asked, have conversations I’d never had, delve into issues I've long avoided, face truths I kept hidden and confront traumas I had always denied,” he said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

China accuses Pompeo of telling lies over its handling of coronavirus

China accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of telling one lie to cover up another in his continued attacks against Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic. The remarks were made by Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, who...

Two BSF personnel succumb to COVID-19; 41 new cases take total infections in the force to 193: Officials.

Two BSF personnel succumb to COVID-19 41 new cases take total infections in the force to 193 Officials....

'Fortnite' becomes one of the most popular gaming titles

Epics Fortnite has become one of the most popular titles ever made after the game developer announced it has more than 350 million registered players. There is no indication as to how many players log in every day or month as Epic doesnt re...

Mayor says Moscow's real coronavirus case tally is more than triple the official - TASS

Moscows mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Thursday that the real number of coronavirus cases in the Russian capital was actually around 300,000, a figure that is more than three times higher than the official total, the TASS news agency repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020