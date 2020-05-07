The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Waiting continues for The Dragon Prince Season 4! Season 3 premiered on November 22, 2019 and the response was huge. Now fans are ardently waiting to know when it will be back with fourth season. Read further to get the latest updates.

Netflix earlier hinted that The Dragon Prince Season 4 in anticipated in May 2020. But the global online streaming service has not verified the date of its release.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will show the conflict between dragons and human beings. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It might also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos.

The story of Dragon Prince has always been extolled for its storytelling technique and splendid animation. The imminent season will resume the epic battle all along with a resurrected Viren. It will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see the returning of Jack DeSena to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also return to lend voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

No trailer has been released for the fourth season yet. A trailer was released in the comic con but it didn't tell much about the plot. It is likely to be released in May 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

