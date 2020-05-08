Joanne Froggatt wants sequel to 'Downton Abbey' film

Actor Joanne Froggatt says she would love to star in the sequel to the 2019 film adaptation of the British period series "Downton Abbey" . The 39-year-old actor, who has played Anna Bates in the series and movie, said a second part would be "nice", but it would have met the audience's expectations.

Asked about the possibility of a sequel, Froggatt told Collider, "It would be nice. I know there's definitely the talk of a second movie, and it's lovely 'cause we wouldn't even be able thinking about it if the first one hadn't gone down as well as it had." "As long as we can keep the same level of standards and make it something that the fans want to watch, then why not," she added. The actor said the project will also depend on the availability of the cast and crew.

"But it depends on whether, logistically, it can come together or not. Everyone's off doing different things. "Everyone's got different jobs, here and there, but none of them are happening, at the moment. We'll have to just wait and see, but it would be lovely to do a second one," she said.

In January, creator Julian Fellowes said a follow-up to the show's film adaptation will be in the works once he finished writing "The Gilded Age" . The HBO series was expected to begin filming in March but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the team is now hoping to start shooting later this year.