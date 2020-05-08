Left Menu
Hrithik Roshan provides hand sanitisers for on duty Mumbai Police personnel

Actor Hrithik Roshan has made a contribution towards safeguarding the health and safety of the frontline warriors by facilitating the delivery of hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police personnel on duty.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 10:26 IST
Hrithik Roshan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Hrithik Roshan has made a contribution towards safeguarding the health and safety of the frontline warriors by facilitating the delivery of hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police personnel on duty. The Mumbai Police thanked the 46-year-old actor for the gesture and tweeted," Thank you @iHrithik for this thoughtful gesture of delivering hand sanitisers for Mumbai Police personnel on duty. We are grateful for your contribution towards safeguarding the health and safety of our frontline warriors. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation."

Expressing gratitude to the police forces, the 'War' actor wrote in response to the tweet , "My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty." Many celebrities like Hrithik Roshan have stepped forward in the fight against coronavirus by supporting different initiatives.

India's count of COVID-19 cases on Friday rose to 56,342 including 1,886 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Currently, there are 37,916 active cases while 16,539 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one has migrated.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 18,120 followed by Gujarat with 7,013 cases and Delhi with 5,980 cases.

