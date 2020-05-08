Left Menu
Development News Edition

On second wedding anniversary, Sonam Kapoor shares first ever pic the couple clicked

Actor Sonam Kapoor is all gaga over hubby Anand Ahuja as the couple celebrate their second wedding anniversary four years of their first meeting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 10:38 IST
On second wedding anniversary, Sonam Kapoor shares first ever pic the couple clicked
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sonam Kapoor is all gaga over hubby Anand Ahuja as the couple celebrate their second wedding anniversary four years of their first meeting. The 'Saawariya' actor put out on Instagram her first picture with 'compassionate, generous, moody' Anand.

In the affectionate moment captured on camera, Sonam is seen pecking a kiss at husband Anand's cheek as he makes a rather goofy face. In what could well be quite a revelation, Sonam wrote, "Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism."

Marking four years of togetherness with her beloved husband, the 'Veere Di Wedding' star described the four years with Anand as 'most fulfilling.' "Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I'm soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I've ever received. [?] #everydayphenomenal," the ator wrote while pouring her heart out.

Celebrity followers including Nick Jonas were quick to like the sweet post platform that garnered more than 77k likes within half-an-hour of being posted. Sonam got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8 two years ago in an Anand Karaj ceremony, later followed by a star-studded reception.

Came to bless the couple were Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudanese corruption committee confiscates Bashir family properties

A Sudanese anti-corruption committee said on Thursday that it will confiscate several large plots of land and residential properties in the capital Khartoum from relatives of ousted President Omar al-Bashir after investigations found they w...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles deaths in Aurangabad mishap, assures assistance to affected

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the Aurangabad train accident on Friday and assured that assistance is being provided to the affected. Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail a...

UN chief says pandemic is unleashing a `tsunami of hate'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday the coronavirus pandemic keeps unleashing a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering. The UN chief said anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and in the streets...

Former ABA commissioner Storen dies at 84

Mike Storen, a sports executive who served as commissioner of the American Basketball Association in the 1970s, died Thursday at age 84. His daughter, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, said her father died in Atlanta due to complications from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020