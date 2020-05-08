Left Menu
Ariana Grande 'did not allow' Carole Baskin's cameo in her, Justin Bieber's music video

Just hours before the premiere of 'Stuck with U,' American singer Ariana Grande on Thursday revealed that she didn't allow 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin to be included in the music video.

08-05-2020
Ariana Grande, Carole Baskin (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Just hours before the premiere of 'Stuck with U,' American singer Ariana Grande on Thursday revealed that she didn't allow 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin to be included in the music video. According to People magazine, the 26-year-old singer's disapproval came after the Big Cat Rescue founder sent in a submission to be featured among clips of fans who are social distancing in their homes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This revelation came when collaborator Justin Bieber, tweeted out a clip of Baskin and her husband Howard dancing to the 'Stuck with U' as a way to hype up the music video's upcoming release. The Canadian singer wrote alongside the teaser, "Tonight. #stuckwithu. He ain't going nowhere," which shows the couple swaying to the track while dressed in matching animal print tunics and a lion-shaped hat.

The 'Senorita' crooner quickly responded to Bieber's tweet and noted that she did not authorise using Baskin in the official music video. She wrote, "for the record, I did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that's ..... unique." She added, counting down to the music video's premiere, "anyway, 7.5 hours !"

In early May, Grande and Bieber announced their collaboration, while sharing that proceeds from the streams and sales of 'Stuck with U' will be donated to the First Responder Children's Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the frontlines during the COVID-19 crisis. For the disapproval, it is unclear exactly why Grande rejected Baskin's submission for the music video.

Baskin confirmed that she willingly submitted a clip to be included in the 'Stuck with U' music video. Earlier on Thursday, the 'Tiger King' star told TMZ that she's not upset her submission was rejected, but actually happy Bieber shared it online and "hopes it doesn't attract too many of the haters who have been bashing us since being misled by 'Tiger King'." (ANI)

