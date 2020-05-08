Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonakshi Sinha to help raise funds for PPE kits for health care workers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 13:54 IST
Sonakshi Sinha to help raise funds for PPE kits for health care workers

Sonakshi Sinha on Friday said she has extended her support to celebrity shout-out platform Tring to raise money for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for the frontline healthcare workers in India. Sonakshi has collaborated with Manish Mundra of Dhrishyam Films, photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar and Tring for the initiative.

In a statement, the 32-year-old actor urged her fans to come forward to help the healthcare staff. "Our doctors, nurses, and all the health care professionals are putting their lives in danger to protect us and take care of all the patients. I don't think there is anything nobler than putting your life at risk to save others.  "Unfortunately, hospitals are facing a shortage of PPE kits which is putting the lives of all our medical staff at risk. Through his campaign, I am urging all my fans to come forward and donate PPE kits which will be directly reaching the hospitals that require them. It is the need of the hour and I hope we all can come together and fight this war," Sonakshi said.

For every donation made through Tring, Sonakshi will be recognising the support of every donor by sending a personal message. The "Dabangg 3" actor will be sending a thank you message on Facebook to those, who contribute between 25 to 100 kits.

People who donate between 100 to 200 PPE kits will receive a special video message from the actor, while those sending over 200 kits will get a chance to interact with Sonakshi via a video call. Earlier, Vidya Balan had donated 1,000 PPE kits to the frontline healthcare staff across India in collaboration with Tring. The actor had also helped the platform raise money for 1,000 additional gears.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Four More Shots Please!' renewed for third season by Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has renewed Four More Shots Please, their most watched Indian Original show, for a third season. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, the shows second season started streaming...

Australia annoyed as U.S. pushes Wuhan lab COVID-19 theory

Australian officials are frustrated that their push for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus is being undermined by the White House, which has sought to link the outbreak to a Chinese lab, government, diplomatic and intelligence s...

Rolls-Royce plc signals job cuts as lowers engine output forecast

British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce plc signaled on Thursday it expects to cut some of its workforces, after reports that it was considering cutting up to 8,000 jobs to weather a global aerospace sector slump.A source close to Rolls-Royce...

European shares rise on U.S.-China talks, earnings optimism

European shares rose on Friday as signs of improving U.S.-China relations gave a fresh dose of optimism for investors counting on the easing of lockdowns to spark a recovery in global growth. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6, boosted by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020