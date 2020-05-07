Left Menu
John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-05-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 11:47 IST
John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5
The making of John Wick 4 was hinted in May 2019 prior to the release of John Wick: Chapter 3. Image Credit: Facebook / John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 4 is surely one of the most anticipated action movies, thanks to John Wick: Chapter 3, which created huge success in the global box office. Fans were happy that Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4 would be released on May 21, 2021.

Unfortunately, that will not take place. Lionsgate has postponed the release of John Wick 4 until 2022 debunking a theory that it might crossover with The Matrix 4. The new release date for John Wick Chapter 4 is May 27, 2022.

The making of John Wick 4 was hinted in May 2019 prior to the release of John Wick: Chapter 3. Keanu Reeves stated that he would continue making sequels, as long as the films are successful. The production of John Wick: Chapter 4 has highly been affected by the global coronavirus pandemic. Almost all the movie and television projects have been either postponed or temporarily stopped due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Earlier a rumor popped up that started claiming that John Wick 4 would mark an end to the franchise. But as we said earlier, the lead actor of the franchise, Keanu Reeves stated that he would continue making sequels, as long as the films are successful. Thus, there is also a chance of John Wick: Chapter 5 in future. But it will take further time as the fourth movie has been pushed to May 2022.

As far as the cast is concerned, Keanu Reeves will surely return in John Wick: Chapter 4. Some other actors like Laurence Fishburne, Jason Mantzoukas, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Halle Berry, Asia Kate Dillon and Anjelica Huston to name a few.

The trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, is yet to be released. The current release date of Keanu Reeves-starring movie is May 27, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

