Amazon Prime Video's 'Four More Shots Please!' to get third season

Just days after dropping the second season of their hit chick-flick show 'Four More Shots Please,' Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that the show will be getting a third season.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:43 IST
Amazon Prime Video's 'Four More Shots Please!' to get third season
Poster of the show 'Four More Shots Please!' . Image Credit: ANI

Just days after dropping the second season of their hit chick-flick show 'Four More Shots Please,' Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that the show will be getting a third season. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the second season of the show was directed by Nupur Asthana and headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo.

"The response to Four More Shots Please! has been phenomenal; it has already become the most-watched show from India this year. The first season was one of the top 3 most-watched Amazon Original Series from India in 2019, and season two has set yet another benchmark", said Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals, Amazon Prime Video India. "We are thrilled to be associated with Pritish Nandy Communications and are looking forward to another groundbreaking season," she added.

Spilling just a little bit of the beans about the third season of the show, creator Pritish Nandy said, "In the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them but all the while their friendship will be their driving force." "The third season will pick up from where the four girls are left at the end of season two and will take forward their stories as they journey ahead in their career, relationships, love and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of their friendship!" she added.

Devika Bhagat who wrote the initial two seasons returns to write the third one. Tannishtha Chatterjee, an actor, writer, and director will direct all episodes of the new season while the fiery dialogues of the show will continue to be penned by Ishita Moitra.

'Four More Shots Please!' is a show by the online platform that revolves around the life if four independent girls who happen to be friends. The show narrates the story of their hardships in life and also how they support each other in all circumstances. (ANI)

