Ajay Devgn condoles death of migrant workers in Aurangabad train mishap

Actor Ajay Devgn on Friday expressed grief over the death of sixteen migrant workers who were run over by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad early this morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:33 IST
Actor Ajay Devgn (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

"Yesterday, I was disturbed to read about the Vizag gas tragedy. And, now this horrific news of a goods train running over 15-odd migrants on foot to Madhya Pradesh. RIP, all those lives lost #VizagGasLeak #Aurangabad," he tweeted. At least 16 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR).

On Thursday, a styrene gas leak at the plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh had claimed 11 lives. (ANI)

