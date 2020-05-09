Amitabh Bachchan remembers how kids still call him 'Bhoothnath' uncle

As his much-loved horror-comedy flick 'Bhoothnath' clocked in 12 years on Saturday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday remembered how kids still call him 'Bhoothnath' uncle. The 77-year-old actor who is quite active on social media took to Instagram to post a couple of stills from the film and penned down a caption dedicated to the film.

"12 years of BHOOTNATH .. kids still call me Bhoothnath Uncle .. but someone just discovered something amazing," he wrote in the caption. He also shared detail about one of his shots from his hit film 'Agneepath.'

"in AGNEEPATH my film there is a shot of me entering the prison and shooting dead one of the prisoners. On the wall of the prison cell was written in chalk the word 'Bhoothnath'" he wrote. "Agneepath was made years before .. how did this happen .. Incidentally that was my first shot for Agneepath!" he added.

'Bhoothnath' was a horror-comedy film which was released across the country in 2008. Helmed by Vivek Sharma the film revolved around the life of a naught child Banku who meets a spirit trapped in his new house and develops friendship with him.

Besides Bachchan, the film also featured actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. (ANI)