Britney Spears thanks fans with radically different new cover for 2016's 'Glory'

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears thanked fans for rallying to get her 2016 album 'Glory' back to the top of the iTunes album download rankings. As a gesture of gratitude, she released a never-seen-before cover art on Friday, acknowledging the weirdness of the chart resurgence.

According to Variety, the 38-year-old singer apparently decided to give fans a treat by switching the official cover art that appears with it on digital services. Spears switched the old original 'Glory' cover that featured the singer sporting an up to the chin-lacy top. The new cover shows the 'Toxic' singer's full body shot where she is seen laying back on the floor of the desert alongside a giant prop chain.

The 'Every time' singer shared the sensuous cover along with a thankful note that read, "You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!! Couldn't have done it without you all !!!!" The post received appreciation from fans from far and wide and garnered more than lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform.

The current shot is said to be the one that was originally planned for the album before it was decided that something less racy would better suit the 'Womanizer' crooner as she went through personal trials at the time. According to sources to the outlet, "she just kinda did it on her own" as a way to thank fans for re-supporting 'Glory,'" which was critically praised but commercially disappointing. (ANI)