Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britney Spears thanks fans with radically different new cover for 2016's 'Glory'

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears thanked fans for rallying to get her 2016 album 'Glory' back to the top of the iTunes album download rankings.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 14:35 IST
Britney Spears thanks fans with radically different new cover for 2016's 'Glory'
Britney Spears (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears thanked fans for rallying to get her 2016 album 'Glory' back to the top of the iTunes album download rankings. As a gesture of gratitude, she released a never-seen-before cover art on Friday, acknowledging the weirdness of the chart resurgence.

According to Variety, the 38-year-old singer apparently decided to give fans a treat by switching the official cover art that appears with it on digital services. Spears switched the old original 'Glory' cover that featured the singer sporting an up to the chin-lacy top. The new cover shows the 'Toxic' singer's full body shot where she is seen laying back on the floor of the desert alongside a giant prop chain.

The 'Every time' singer shared the sensuous cover along with a thankful note that read, "You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!! Couldn't have done it without you all !!!!" The post received appreciation from fans from far and wide and garnered more than lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform.

The current shot is said to be the one that was originally planned for the album before it was decided that something less racy would better suit the 'Womanizer' crooner as she went through personal trials at the time. According to sources to the outlet, "she just kinda did it on her own" as a way to thank fans for re-supporting 'Glory,'" which was critically praised but commercially disappointing. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi hospitalised

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi has been admitted to Shree Narayana Hospital here today after he suffered a cardiac arrest at home.According to a medical bulletin issued by Shree Narayana Hospital, the condition of Jogi, who is...

Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttarakhand today

Uttarakhand reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 67 so far.According to a health bulletin from the Uttarakhand Health Department, Four new COVID-19 positive cases have ...

‘The Equalizer’, ‘Silence of the Lambs’ TV reboots greenlit at CBS

CBS network has given straight-to-season orders to TV spin-offs based on movies The Equalizer and Silence of the Lambs. The Silence of the Lambs series, titled Clarice, features Pretty Little Liars actor Rebecca Breeds as FBI agent Clarice ...

Egypt's president expands powers, citing virus outbreak

Egypts President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Saturday approved amendments to the countrys state of emergency that grant him and security agencies additional powers, which the government says are needed to combat the coronavirus outbreak. An in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020