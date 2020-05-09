Gwyneth Paltrow jokes Elon Musk, Grimes 'beat' her and Chris Martin for 'most controversial baby name'

Left Menu
Tesla founder Elon Musk and singer girlfriend Grimes apparently have taken the cake for the 'most controversial baby name,' according to American actor Gwyneth Paltrow.

Tesla founder Elon Musk and singer girlfriend Grimes apparently have taken the cake for the 'most controversial baby name,' according to American actor Gwyneth Paltrow. As per Fox News, the 48-year-old tech billionaire, confirmed on Monday (local time), that he and the 32-year-old singer Grimes welcomed a son, sharing a photo of the baby on Twitter and also revealing his name: X AE A-12.

And in an Instagram post shared by InStyle magazine on Friday, the outlet posted a photo of the couple along with the caption: #elonmusk explained how to pronounce his and #grimes' baby's name, X AE A-12. #linkinbio and best of luck..." Paltrow, who shares 15-year-old daughter Apple and 14-year-old son Moses with ex Chris Martin, couldn't help but chime in, writing in the comments' section: "#chrismartin I think we got beat for most controversial baby name," according to a screengrab by commentsbycelebs.

According to Page Six, the 32-year-old new mom Grimes previously explained that AE is the Elven spelling of AI, shorthand for artificial intelligence. However, Musk told podcast host Joe Rogan in an interview released Thursday that AE should be pronounced "Ash," while crediting his girlfriend for coming up with the bulk of the nickname. He said, "First of all, my partner is the one that, actually, mostly, came up with the name. Yeah, she's great at names."

Musk added when asked how to pronounce the name, "I mean it's just X, the letter X, and then, the AE is, like, pronounced 'Ash'... and then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution." The Tesla CEO even corrected the 'Oblivion' crooner when she misspelled the name of the aircraft, with Grimes hitting back at her boyfriend, "I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound."

X AE A-12 is the couple's first child. Musk shares five children - twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai- with ex-wife, writer Justine Musk. (ANI)

