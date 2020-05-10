Kareena shares picture that 'sums up Mother's Day and every other day with Tim'

Celebrating Mother's Day with her little munchkin 'Tim-Tim,' superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared an extremely adorable picture of the mother-son duo on the special occasion. The 39-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to post the picture capturing a fun moment between the two. In the picture, the 'Jab We Met' star is seen making a rather goofy face while she sticks her tongue out of her mouth, and little Taimur Ali Khan is seen imitating his mom as he tries to make horns by pointing his hands over his head.

Kareena is seen with no makeup while sporting a floral print Kaftan, while Tim Tim is seen channelling his inner tiger, wearing a lion king printed white tee. Along with the picture, the 'Udta Punjab' star pointed out that, "This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim."

She added the hashtag #HappyMothersDay. The post on the social media platform garnered more than 3 lakh likes soon after being posted.

Celebrity followers were also quick to notice the adorable post along with the fans. Sonam Kapoor commented and said that she missed her pals, Kareena and Karisma. She wrote, "Miss you and @therealkarismakapoor" and called the mom child duo "gorgeous people."

Meanwhile, sister Karisma Kapoor left a red heart emoji over the post. Others including Dia Mirza, Tanvi Ghavri and Kareena's good friend Amrita Arora also left red heart emojis in the comments. (ANI)