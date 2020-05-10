Left Menu
Karan, Tiger, Ananya celebrate one year of 'Student of the Year 2'

Karan, Tiger, Ananya celebrate one year of 'Student of the Year 2'
Representative image

Filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday on Sunday celebrated the first anniversary of their film "Student of the Year 2" and thanked fans for their love. Backed by Johar, the film was directed by Punit Malhotra and marked the debut of Ananya and Tara Sutaria. The producer took to Twitter and wrote, "Been a year since these wonderful & gorgeous students graduated with style, sass & love!" Shroff posted an Instagram Story, thanking Johar and Malhotra for the "amazing journey". "One year already!? Thank you @karanjohar and @punitdmalhotra for making me a small part of your amazing journey! Until next time," he wrote.

In a long Instagram post, Ananya wrote how "Student of the Year 2" marks many "firsts" for her and uploaded several pictures from the making of the film - from script reading sessions, song shoots to the day of the trailer launch. "This also marks my first year in the industry. Here are a few of my firsts: my first screen test, my first reading, my first director, my first co stars, my first shot, my first dialogue, my first song shoot, my first stunt (and stunt double) and my first trailer launch.

"All leading up to my first film ever. Forever grateful and blessed to have received so much love from all of you, thank you," Ananya said. The film was a sequel to Johar's 2012 directorial "Student of the Year" , which marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

