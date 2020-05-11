Andrew Cuomo approves idea of Robert De Niro playing him in possible pandemic-themed movie

It seems like the casting of a possible coronavirus-themed movie has been done! New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has given a green signal to actor Robert De Niro's interest to play him in the movie. The Hollywood veteran who appeared on a virtual late-night chat show last week, and when put in a hypothetical situation, expressed his wish to play the New York Governor.

Host Stephen Colbert through a video chat for 'The Late Show' created a possible situation about a coronavirus-themed movie and asked the 76-year-old actor about his preference for which real-life figure he would like to play. Referring to the New York Governor, the 'The Irishman' actor said: "Cuomo... he's doing what a president should do."

With a background of this conversation, Cuomo who recently was a guest on the show declared that he was an admirer of De Niro. "He is just phenomenal. The breadth of his ability, I mean, just look at all the roles he's played," CNN quoted Cuomo as saying.

"He can do anything, right? 'Deer Hunter,' 'Cape Fear,' he can do comedy... how 'bout 'Taxi Driver?' the politician added. He mentioned that he would channel the actor's character in 'Taxi Driver' at Cuomo's next news conference.

During the chat show, the governor also gave an impression of De Niro and delivered one of his famous lines from the movie 'You talking to me?' "Oh, boy, that'd be a treat, I'm a big De Niro fan. He's a genius," Cumo added. (ANI)