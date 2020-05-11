Won't mind starting my journey again post lockdown: Aparshakti Khurana

Actor Aparshakti Khurana says the nationwide lockdown happened at a crucial time in his career but right now he's adapting to the changes and adjusting to taking script narrations online. The 32-year-old actor said with the coronavirus pandemic still looming over, the industry is understandably uncertain about resuming shootings.

"Everybody's shoot has been affected, it is something which is totally out of our control. That's not something I am really worried about right now. We all can wait. "People's health and lives are a lot more important than shoots. So we are just waiting for the right time to start the shoot," Aparshakti told PTI. Fresh off the success of "Pati Patni Aur Woh" and his appearance in this year's "Street Dancer" , Aparshakti was gearing up for his next, "Helmet". The actor said though the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown happened at a "very weird time" in his career, he isn't disheartened.

"I've been at a different stage in my career, in a transitioning phase. But all these things can wait. I've waited for my career even when COVID-19 had not happened.The pandemic is a very valid reason for everything to come to a standstill. I won't mind starting my journey again post this, whenever we resume shooting." For now, he is adjusting to the new normal. "I've started taking video narrations and it is quite bizzare. But that might be the case for the next few days. So I am getting used to this new way of listening to scripts," he added.

Currently, the "Stree" actor is elated with the response coming in for his T-Series single "Teri Yaari" , for which he collaborated with Millind Gaba and King Kaazi. Aparshakti said he had approached T-Series with his own track when the opportunity of teaming up for "Teri Yaari" happened and he came quickly on board for the song which celebrates friendships.

"We shot this before the world came to a standstill, before we went into the lockdown. It's quite bizzare that right after that we haven't been able to shoot. But thankfully the last thing we shot has really been fruitful and the response has been really good. "This was an appropriate time to release the song, people are missing their friends and loved ones and may be that's why it has been impactful. The kind of feedback, response we have received is overwhelming," he added..