Netflix ropes in Bill Skarsgard to play Swedish gangster Clark Olofsson in drama series

Actor Bill Skarsgard is set to essay the role of Swedish gangster Clark Olofsson in Netflix drama series “Clark”. According to Variety, the series is based on Olofsson’s autobiography “Vafan var det som hande” and will focus on Clark’s early years until present day. Olofsson, famous as “celebrity gangster”, joined the world of crime in 1960s’ and emerged as one of the most controversial personalities in contemporary Swedish history. He was the brain behind concept of Stockholm Syndrome, managed to escape prisons and committed robberies all over Europe.

The Swedish-language series is being directed by Jonas Akerlund and Scandinavian Content Group is attached to produce the project. “’Clark’ is the story about the most politically incorrect man, who lived the most politically incorrect life… It’s an ultra-violent, witty, emotional, real and surreal biography to put a face to the name Stockholm Syndrome, but it isn’t just about the Norrmalmstorg Robbery,” said Akerlund. Skarsgard said Olofsson was “one of Sweden’s most colourful and fascinating individuals” and he excited to play the part. “Clark’s life and history is so incredible and screwed that it would even make Scorsese blush,” he added. Skarsgard is also executive producing the series, along with Hans Engholm and Akerlund.