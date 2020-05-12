Left Menu
Lil Dicky's 'Dave' renewed for second season

12-05-2020
"Dave", a comedy starring rapper Dave Burd better known as Lil Dicky, is returning for a second season, FXX has announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney-owned basic cable network gave a new season order to the half-hour comedy based on the life of Burd on Monday.

"Co-creators Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, along with their entire creative team have delivered one of television's best comedies series while becoming FX's most-watched comedy ever. "That is an extraordinary achievement for 'Dave', the cast and crew as they teamed to make a memorable and brilliant season of television," said FX originals president Nick Grad. "Dave" revolves around a neurotic man in his 20s who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. The show wrapped its 10-episode debut run on April 29. It will return with season two in 2021. "This was my first rodeo, so I'm super excited to take another crack at it now that I've got some experience making television. It really feels like the sky is the limit with this show. I look forward to raising the bar even higher next year," Burd added.

Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko co-star in the comedy, which has actor-comic Kevin Hart as one of the executive producers on board. Justin Bieber, Young Thug, Trippie Redd, and Kourtney Kardashian have appeared as guest stars on its freshman season.

The first installment is streaming on Disney-backed Hulu.

