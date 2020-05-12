Left Menu
DC comics writer Martin Pasko is no more

Writer of DC properties both books and shows, Martin Pasko passed away at 65 on Sunday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 10:13 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Writer of DC properties both books and shows, Martin Pasko passed away at 65 on Sunday. According to Variety, the news of the writers demise was broken by DC publisher Paul Levitz who posted on Facebook.

"The odds are you've read his work, credited or not, or enjoyed a comic or cartoon or TV show or even a theme park event he made better, even as he relentlessly complained about the difficulties of making it as good as it 'should' be," read Levitz's Facebook post. "Marty didn't have a genius for making anything easy (especially for him), but he had a real genius for making creative magic," he added.

Born Jean-Claude Rochefort, Pasko began comic publishing in 1972 and began working with DC comic in 29173. The first superman story that he worked on was 'Private Life of Clark Kent' which was published in 1974 which marked his association with the character.

Pasko also worked on 'Justice Leage of America,' 'Saga of the Swamp Thing' and 'Wonder Woman'. Besides comics, he has also extensively worked for the television as the story editor and writer of 'Batman: The Animated Series.'(ANI)

