William Shatner, Jason Alexender pay tribute to Jerry Stiller

The demise of actor-comedian Jerry Stiller on Monday has left many in grief. People from the entertainment industry took to their social media to pay respect to the late star. The Canadian actor William Shatner expressed sorrow over the passing away of his 'fellow actor and friend.'

"Captain's Log Stardate 54: As we begin a new week it is sad to hear about the passing of Jerry Stiller; a comedic genius, fellow actor & friend. He will be missed. Condolences to his family" tweeted the 'Star Trek' actor. Actor Jason Alexander remembered his on-screen father from the famous sitcom 'Seinfeld' and wrote: "Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside."

"He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you," the 60-year-old tweeted. The late actor's portrayal as Jason Alexander's on-screen father in the comedy series was widely appreciated.

Meanwhile, American comedian Jerry Seinfeld tweeted that: "Jerry Stiller's comedy will live forever." The news of the actor's demise was shared by his son, actor Ben Stiller on Monday.

The late actor had shared screen space with his son in several comedy films including 2007 release 'The Heartbreak Kid', and 'Zoolander' sequel. The actor, best known for his contribution to comedy sitcom 'Seinfeld', died due to natural causes. He was 92. (ANI)