Noah Galvin, Ben Platt are dating

"Booksmart" star Noah Galvin has confirmed that he and actor Ben Platt are in a relationship. Galvin shared the news on the "Little Known Facts" podcast with Ilana Levine.

"I asked him this morning, I was like, 'Are we allowed to talk about this?' "And he's like, 'Don't go into our nitty-gritty, but yeah, people can know.' It's still relatively new," he said. Galvin also said that he is in quarantine with Platt. Interestingly, both the actors have played the title role in the Tony-winning musical, "Dear Evan Hansen". About this, Galvin quipped, "I know it's so incestuous. But it makes sense, like, we all went through the war together. We all feel very connected."