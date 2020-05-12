Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:28 IST
Entries for 2020 Miss South Africa pageant opens from today
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Official_MissSA)

Entries for the 2020 Miss South Africa pageant are officially open. The Miss SA Organisation announced on Monday that the search for a new queen has officially begun.

The Organisation has also revealed that the competition will go ahead with a new format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"To the woman who is empowered, ready to own her powerful voice. To the woman whose duty is to serve and catalyse real social impact. To the woman who is a champion, willing to represent our nation on a global stage. To the woman whose beauty is in her authenticity. To the women ready to Face their power and Embrace their future! ARE YOU READY?" a post on the official Miss South AfricaTwitter account reads.

The entry is open from today, May 11 at 09:00 AM and will be closing at 23:59 PM on May 31.

The announcement was also shared by Miss South Africa and reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, alongside a powerful video of her on her Instagram account.

About a year ago I sat on my corner desk as an intern at Ogilvy. Skinny girl with an oversized jersey, boots and big nerdy glasses. I was looking at my computer when I saw that the @official_misssa entry process had began. I contemplated, battled with myself about whether or not to do it (I'll tell you a whole separate story about how that went). Eventually I took the leap.I made the decision to stand up and let my voice be heard, today I can say that it was the best decision of my life. The time has come for a another woman to take her place. Be brave, be bold and take the chance to create the life you've always envisioned for yourself. Entries are now open. Who's ready?🇿🇦👑🇿🇦

A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) on

