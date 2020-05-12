Entries for 2020 Miss South Africa pageant opens from today

Entries for the 2020 Miss South Africa pageant are officially open. The Miss SA Organisation announced on Monday that the search for a new queen has officially begun.

The Organisation has also revealed that the competition will go ahead with a new format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"To the woman who is empowered, ready to own her powerful voice. To the woman whose duty is to serve and catalyse real social impact. To the woman who is a champion, willing to represent our nation on a global stage. To the woman whose beauty is in her authenticity. To the women ready to Face their power and Embrace their future! ARE YOU READY?" a post on the official Miss South AfricaTwitter account reads.

The entry is open from today, May 11 at 09:00 AM and will be closing at 23:59 PM on May 31.

The announcement was also shared by Miss South Africa and reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, alongside a powerful video of her on her Instagram account.