Weinstein never wanted me in any of Quentin Tarantino's movies: Michael Madsen

Actor Michael Madsen has opened up about his experience of working with Harvey Weinstein, revealing that the disgraced movie producer never wanted him to be a part of filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's films. Madsen is one of the frequent collaborators of Tarantino, having worked with the filmmaker on movies such as "Reservoir Dogs" , "Kill Bill" series and "The Hateful Eight" .

Talking to The Independent, the 62-year-old actor said Tarantino fought with Weinstein whenever he was casting him in a movie. "Harvey never liked me. I don’t know if he ever liked anybody, but I know for a fact he didn’t like me. He never wanted me in any of Quentin’s movies. I think I’m only in them because Quentin stood up for me every single time and said I’m going to use Michael whether you like it or not," Madsen said.

"You think about people’s dreams, you know, because Hollywood is a dream factory. The malevolence of it is the darkest part about it – taking advantage of somebody’s dream. It’s monstrous," he added. Madsen also opened up about how he has never been cast as a leading hero and he believes it is because of the lack of "imagination" on the part of filmmakers.

"I could have made a great son of Dirty Harry (Clint Eastwood's film series). I could be Dirty Harry’s son who just got out of prison, you know? I also think I would have made a great Batman, honestly. But nobody would let Michael Madsen play Batman because they don’t have an imagination. Everyone wants to play it safe," he said. The actor further said that for filmmakers, he is fit for a character who is not "perfect".

"The type of character I think I play really well is somebody who’s not perfect, who’s a little rough around the edges… not out of a GQ magazine, and might have a cigarette now and then or need a shave, but you can bet your a** I’m gonna do the right thing. That’s the real Michael more than anything, and I just wish it was captured on film," Madsen added..