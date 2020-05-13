Left Menu
Development News Edition

Katy Perry opens up about her mental health during pregnancy

Days after revealing that pregnancy during the coronavirus times often makes her cry, singer Katy Perry on Tuesday elaborated further on her mental health.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 09:02 IST
Katy Perry opens up about her mental health during pregnancy
Singer Katy Perry (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Days after revealing that pregnancy during the coronavirus times often makes her cry, singer Katy Perry on Tuesday elaborated further on her mental health. The 'Fireworks' singer opened up about the challenges that she is facing to avoid both the depression and the virus on Twitter.

"Sometimes I don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," she tweeted. Earlier on Saturday during an online event, the 35-year-old singer had revealed that she often ends up sobbing while doing simple tasks.

The singer had earlier in March revealed about her pregnancy through the music video of her song 'Never Worn White.' (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea shoppers line up before dawn ahead of expected Chanel price hike

More than a hundred shoppers waited in line to enter a store of French luxury brand Chanel in Seoul on Wednesday, as they rushed to buy products in the hope of beating price increases expected to kick in later in the week.This came even aft...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 74,281, death toll at 2,415

With an increase of 3,525 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Indias tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 74,281 cases, as of Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The tally is inclusive of 47,480 pati...

China's Jilin city imposes travel restrictions after new coronavirus cases

The northeast Chinese city of Jilin is imposing fresh restrictions on travel in order to contain a new coronavirus outbreak, with six new cases reported on Tuesday. Jilin has emerged as the source of a potential new wave of infections and t...

Democrat Ocasio-Cortez will serve on Biden's climate change panel

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will serve on a panel helping Joe Biden develop climate policy, an aide to the congresswoman said, providing a prominent liberal voice who could help the presumptive Democratic presidential nomin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020