Sonam Kapoor is 'bored in the house in the house bored'

Like many other Indians who are trying to kill boredom during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja too is 'bored in the house.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 13:16 IST
Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Like many other Indians who are trying to kill boredom during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja too is 'bored in the house.' The 'Delhi 6' actor expressed that she is trying really hard to kill time by posting a stunning throwback picture from one of her photoshoots.

The picture features Sonam wearing a shimmery golden coloured gown with sequins on it. The 34-year-old actor quoted a trending song 'bored in the house' in the caption.

"Bored in the house in the house bored," she captioned the picture. Earlier on Tuesday, Ahuja expressed her desire to fly out in the sky by posting a picture of herself. (ANI)

