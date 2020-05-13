Hailey Bieber is 'almost happy' Justin Beiber's music tour got postponed

Hailey Bieber says it is not a bad thing that her husband, singer Justin Bieber's music tour has been postponed as she believes it will help him in maintaining his health. Justin was set to embark on Changes Tour starting May 14 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tour has been postponed.

The couple recently appeared on their new Facebook series, "The Biebers on Watch" , where they played a game of Jenga and talked about their lives together. Hailey told Justin that due to the postponement, he will have more time to focus on his health and prepare better for the tour. "You know what, I honestly feel like, with that whole thing, everything happens for a reason, and I'm almost happy that I feel like you have even more time to just be strong and healthy and prepare. "And when the tour does come back around and when you go out, you're going to just be so strong and healthy and that makes me feel a little bit better," Hailey said.